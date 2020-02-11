Wintry Mix: Late Wednesday into Thursday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team is tracking a wintry mix developing late Wednesday night through Thursday. 

Here’s our early look at potential snowfall beginning near midnight Thursday morning before the changeover to a mix and rain.

Very cold temperatures for Valentine’s Day and for the first half of the weekend.

