Wintry Mix: Late Wednesday into Thursday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team is tracking a wintry mix developing late Wednesday night through Thursday.
22News Snowfall Map
Here’s our early look at potential snowfall beginning near midnight Thursday morning before the changeover to a mix and rain.
7 Day Forecast
Very cold temperatures for Valentine’s Day and for the first half of the weekend.
