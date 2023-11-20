CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team is tracking the chance for wintry weather on Tuesday into Wednesday.

Monday is looking mostly sunny with highs up around 40 degrees. It will be breezy with winds out of the north at 5-15 mph. Monday night, skies will be mostly clear with some scattered clouds after midnight. It will be a cold night with lows in the teens to around 20 degrees.

Snowfall Forecast

Clouds will be on the increase Tuesday with a rain and a wintry mix developing during the late evening hours and continuing through the overnight. Highs will be in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees.

Live Radar

Following Thanksgiving, there is a cool-down expected in the Northeast. New England, specifically seeing cooler than average temps that could drop into the low 40’s and high 30’s.

Snow predictions 2023-2024 Massachusetts

According to the Fifth National Climate Assessment, as temperatures rise due to climate change, we may see more precipitation that falls as rain than snow. Rising temperatures could also mean the snowpack sticks around for a shorter period of time. The largest snowpack declines are expected in New England.