EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – While this latest round of wintry weather has been a headache for many, some local businesses are welcoming it, like snow removal services.

Page Landscaping got dozens of calls today to plow roads in East Longmeadow, Wilbraham and Springfield. The past few storms has been a good boost for them, after the snowy season started out rather slow.

“It’s a huge boost for us as we go forward, it’s been a tough year so far, especially for the guys that are relly into the snowplowing, they just haven’t had any income at all,” said owner of Page Landscaping, Ralph Page.

Page says his company is only doing 25 percent of what it did last winter, in terms of sales. He adds roads still remain slippery and drivers should take precautions.

Kayleigh Thomas is a digital reporter who has been a part of the 22News team since 2022. Follow Kayleigh on X @kayleighcthomas and view her bio to see more of her work.