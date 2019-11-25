Wintry weather looms over holiday travel

(NBC News) With tens of millions hitting the road for a Thanksgiving trip this week, Mother Nature is threatening to make the journey a bit more difficult.

Forecasters say will be a mess from coast to coast through the weekend, with rain, snow and ice already causing problems. In many areas it’s only expected to get worse.

The weather could even put a damper on the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The giant balloons that have become a Turkey Day tradition can’t fly if sustained winds are 23-miles-per-hour or if gusts are over 34. Right now the forecast at parade time is 22-mile-per-hour winds, with gusts up to 39.

