Wintry weather returns to parts of western Massachusetts, almost into May

Snow in Worthington, Ma on the morning of April 27, 2020. (Peggy, 22News Viewer)

WORTHINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Monday morning was a winter wonderland in some parts of western Massachusetts. As many of us know, temperatures in the Pioneer Valley are usually quite a bit warmer than the hilltowns, as elevation is a driver in dropping temperatures. While it was rain for us, it was snow for them.

Below is a video shot from a 22News viewer in Rowe in Franklin County.

Residents in Rowe, MA, and other areas in the state woke up to snowfall this morning! Thanks for sharing, Myra❄ pic.twitter.com/Nxm5FW4uzj — Jada Furlow (@JadaWWLP) April 27, 2020

Ashfield, also in Franklin County, was a snowy scene Monday morning.

In the western hills of Hampshire County, Worthington was coated in snow.

Official snowfall reports from the National Weather Service office in Boston include 1.8 inches in East Hawley, 1.6 inches in Rowe, 0.7 inches in Plainfield, and nearly a half-inch in Worthington. Savoy in Berkshire County saw the most, with over 4 inches of fresh snow.