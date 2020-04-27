1  of  2
Breaking News
Springfield man charged with the September 2019 murder Baystate Health: Over 4,200 test negative for COVID-19

Wintry weather returns to parts of western Massachusetts, almost into May

Weather News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Snow in Worthington, Ma on the morning of April 27, 2020. (Peggy, 22News Viewer)

WORTHINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Monday morning was a winter wonderland in some parts of western Massachusetts. As many of us know, temperatures in the Pioneer Valley are usually quite a bit warmer than the hilltowns, as elevation is a driver in dropping temperatures. While it was rain for us, it was snow for them. 

Below is a video shot from a 22News viewer in Rowe in Franklin County. 

Ashfield, also in Franklin County, was a snowy scene Monday morning. 

In the western hills of Hampshire County, Worthington was coated in snow.

Official snowfall reports from the National Weather Service office in Boston include 1.8 inches in East Hawley, 1.6 inches in Rowe, 0.7 inches in Plainfield, and nearly a half-inch in Worthington. Savoy in Berkshire County saw the most, with over 4 inches of fresh snow. 

Snow reports as of Monday morning. (NWS Boston)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Weather Maps

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Daycast

Daycast

Northeast Temperatures

Northeast Temperatures

Temperatures

Temperatures

Dew Points

Dew Points

Wind Speeds

Wind Speeds

Wind Gusts

Wind Gusts

Heat Index

Heat Index

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

More Weather Tools

Almanac

Weather App

Text Alerts

Newsletters

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Weather Tweets

Donate Today