With recent dry weather, it’s a good idea to water your lawn

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – During the month of May, we picked up around two and a third inches of rain and we ended up with a deficit of about one and a half inches below average.

So far this month, other than a few scattered light showers it has been pretty dry. The latest drought monitor is showing an area of abnormally dry conditions just over the state line in New Hampshire.

With the dry weather it’s a good idea to be watering your lawn. Grass that was very green earlier this spring is starting to turn yellow.

“I’ve been watering it in away that I wouldn’t be this time of year, the gardens and the lawn,” said George Abbott of Holyoke.

Bill Golaski of G&H Landscaping in Holyoke told 22News, “This time of year based on the weather we’re seeing right now, you should be doing it daily anywhere from 30 to 45 minutes per area.”

Now that we’re getting closer to summer and the weather is getting warmer, you don’t have to cut your grass as short.

“Now’s the time you want to raise the height of your mower up. You want to cut your grass a little longer, it will survive the stress of the heat when it’s longer,” said Golaski.

An updated drought monitor will becoming out later this week and we’ll find out if western Massachusetts will be included in the abnormally dry category.