CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s very cold out currently in western Massachusetts, too cold for any activity Saturday morning.

This kind of cold can be hazardous. If you are one that enjoys a morning jog, even through the winter months, this is your opportunity to stay home.

According to research from the American College of Sports Medicine, exercising is not safe when it feels like 18-below or more, and the increased risk of cold stress sets much warmer. The risk for frostbite comes around 18 degrees below, but prolonged exposure can cause it at warmer temperatures.

The same goes for your pets. Yes, the dog needs a walk, but keep it short and watch their paws.

As for staying warm inside, trust your typical heating methods, and keep space heaters away from flammable materials.