BOSTON (WWLP) –  Due to the winter storm in Massachusetts Tuesday, the Governor Healey Administration directed that non-emergency state employees working in Executive Branch agencies should not report to their workplace.

Employees who are able to should work remotely.

A 40-mile-per-hour speed limit has been temporarily placed from the New York border to Westfield on the Mass. Pike.

MassDOT has 501 pieces of equipment deployed for snow and ice operations.

Winter Storm Warning is in effect now through 8 a.m. Wednesday for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, for the possibility of significant snowfall accumulation.