BOSTON (WWLP) – Due to the winter storm in Massachusetts Tuesday, the Governor Healey Administration directed that non-emergency state employees working in Executive Branch agencies should not report to their workplace.

Employees who are able to should work remotely.

A 40-mile-per-hour speed limit has been temporarily placed from the New York border to Westfield on the Mass. Pike.

MassDOT has 501 pieces of equipment deployed for snow and ice operations.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect now through 8 a.m. Wednesday for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, for the possibility of significant snowfall accumulation.