Yankee Magazine releases 2020 fall foliage forecast

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — Amid the coronavirus pandemic, many activities have been canceled but one thing you still can enjoy is leaf-peeping across New England.

We still have a lot of time until the leaves change over this year, but Yankee Magazine just released their prediction for this upcoming season.

It’s too early to say when the peak color will arrive yet, but weather conditions this past winter, spring, and summer can help to predict what will happen in the fall. We had a warm winter, a cold and wet spring, and then a very hot and dry summer. When the weather is dry that typically leads to leaves turning earlier and a shorter fall foliage season.

Yankee Magazine still says there’s hope for a good year and they predict two potential scenarios:

Scenario 1

intense fall foliage color since drought concentrates the sugar in leaves. That would be even more likely if we start the season with an earlier cold spell. It would bring more vibrant color but still wouldn’t last as long.

Scenario 2

The potential for warmer weather and more rainfall, which could lessen the intensity of color, but would make it last a little longer than scenario 1. That’s as long as we don’t get another storm like Isaias that would cause a lot of leaves to fall before the color is fully developed.

Here in Massachusetts, leaves typically start changing color toward the end of September with a peak in October.