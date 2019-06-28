You might expect some rain during 4th of July

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Fourth of July is next week and we’re hoping the weather will cooperate.

Historically we have about a 20 to 30 percent chance of rain on the 4th of July.

According to NOAA, based on observations taken from 1981 to 2010 the historical probability for at least .1″ of rain on the Fourth is very low in the western part of the country and considerably higher along the east coast.

We have about a 20 to 30 percent chance of getting rain here in western Massachusetts. One Springfield resident told 22News he couldn’t recall a time he’s ever not seen fireworks during the Fourth of July.

Martin Manoogian told 22News, “As I recall it’s always been fine. I don’t recall, I can’t remember any bad weather for the 4th of July because generally you have the fireworks. I don’t recall the fire works being canceled.”

If you’re heading to Cape Cod for the Fourth the chance for rain is lower, with about a 10 to 20 percent chance.

Of course this time of year that rain is usually scattered showers and thunderstorms that typically don’t last all day long.