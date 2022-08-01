CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Some early morning showers around to start of the day but overall Monday is looking like a mix of sun and clouds with the chance of a spot afternoon shower. It will be more humid with highs in the low 80s.



Tuesday looks to be warm and humid with and mix of sun and clouds. There will be a chance for a shower or thunderstorm during the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

The 22News Storm Team is tracking temperatures that will be getting up into the 90s for the middle of the week.

