CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team issued a Weather Alert for scattered thunderstorms Thursday and Thursday evening.

It will be a partly sunny and humid day. There will be the chance for scattered showers and storms throughout the day but more widespread storms will move through late Thursday afternoon and early evening. Damaging winds and heavy rain will be the primary concern. If you have outdoor plans on Thursday, have an indoor alternative ready to go. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s.



Showers and storms will come to an end this evening and skies will become partly cloudy. Lows will be in the mid 60s.

Friday will be a mostly cloudy day with the chance for a few showers and perhaps a thunderstorm. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.



As we head into the weekend the weather is looking nice with sunshine, temperatures in the 80s and low humidity.

