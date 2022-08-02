CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – There will be some early fog but most areas of fog will lift to a mostly sunny morning. Clouds will redevelop by noon. There will be scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm or two in the afternoon and evening.

If you have outdoor plans for today, keep an eye on the radar on the 22News app or WWLP.com.

High temperatures will be in the mid 80s to 90 degrees.

The 22News Storm Team is tracking temperatures that will be getting up into the 90s for the middle of the week.

