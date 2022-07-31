CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Sunday will be another nice day with a mix of sun and clouds. You will notice an increase in clouds for the afternoon and evening with low humidity and winds 5-10 mph out of the south. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Skies will be partly cloudy Sunday night with lows in the lower 60s.

Monday is looking partly sunny, warmer and more humid with highs in the upper 80s

7 Day Forecast

22News Storm Team Forecast

Watch 22News Live

Track the Storm Team 7 day forecast live every day on 22News:

Weekdays

Morning Newscast4:30 a.m. – 7:00 a.m.
Mass Appeal Lifestyle Show11:00 a.m. – Noon
Noon NewscastNoon – 1:00 p.m.
Evening Newscast5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
Nightly Newscast: The CW Springfield10:00 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.
Nightly Newscast: 22News11:00 p.m. – 11:35 p.m.

Saturday

Morning Newscast6:00 a.m. – 7:00 a.m.
Morning Newscast9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.
Evening Newscast6:00 p.m. – 6:35 p.m.
Nightly Newscast: The CW Springfield10:00 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.
Nightly Newscast: 22News11:00 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Sunday

Morning Newscast7:00 a.m. – 8:00 a.m.
Morning Newscast9:00 – 10:00 a.m.
22News InFocusNoon – 1:00 p.m.
Evening Newscast6:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
Nightly Newscast: The CW Springfield10:00 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.
Nightly Newscast: 22News11:00 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.