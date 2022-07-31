CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Sunday will be another nice day with a mix of sun and clouds. You will notice an increase in clouds for the afternoon and evening with low humidity and winds 5-10 mph out of the south. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Skies will be partly cloudy Sunday night with lows in the lower 60s.
Monday is looking partly sunny, warmer and more humid with highs in the upper 80s
7 Day Forecast
22News Storm Team Forecast
