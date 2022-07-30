CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Saturday will be a mostly sunny day, with a light breeze from the northwest. Humidity will be low. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s.
Saturday night will be clear. Evening temperatures will be in the 70s.
A few clouds will arrive on Sunday, but it is still a fair weather day. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s.
90 degree heat is possible during the work week.
7 Day Forecast
22News Storm Team Forecast
Watch 22News Live
Track the Storm Team 7 day forecast live every day on 22News:
Weekdays
|Morning Newscast
|4:30 a.m. – 7:00 a.m.
|Mass Appeal Lifestyle Show
|11:00 a.m. – Noon
|Noon Newscast
|Noon – 1:00 p.m.
|Evening Newscast
|5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
|Nightly Newscast: The CW Springfield
|10:00 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.
|Nightly Newscast: 22News
|11:00 p.m. – 11:35 p.m.
Saturday
|Morning Newscast
|6:00 a.m. – 7:00 a.m.
|Morning Newscast
|9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.
|Evening Newscast
|6:00 p.m. – 6:35 p.m.
|Nightly Newscast: The CW Springfield
|10:00 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.
|Nightly Newscast: 22News
|11:00 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
Sunday
|Morning Newscast
|7:00 a.m. – 8:00 a.m.
|Morning Newscast
|9:00 – 10:00 a.m.
|22News InFocus
|Noon – 1:00 p.m.
|Evening Newscast
|6:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
|Nightly Newscast: The CW Springfield
|10:00 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.
|Nightly Newscast: 22News
|11:00 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.