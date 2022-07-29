CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – There will be some areas of fog Friday morning and it will be a muggy start to the day with temperatures in the 70s.

After the fog lifts, we’ll have a mix of sun and clouds Friday. The humidity will be a bit lower than it was Thursday. There is also the slight chance for an afternoon or evening scattered shower. Any showers would be light and brief. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s to around 90.

Skies will be partly cloudy tonight with lows in the low 60s.

Tracking some nice weather for the weekend with sunshine, low humidity and temperatures in the 80s.

22News Storm Team Forecast

