CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The sun will warm us up quickly Wednesday. Plan on partly to mostly sunny skies with low humidity. Dew points will be in the mid to upper 50s. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Humidity will increase Wednesday night and skies will be partly cloudy. Lows will be in the low to mid 60s.

Thursday will be a partly sunny and a warm and humid day with the chance for showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

The 22News Storm Team is tracking the chance for a few more showers on Friday otherwise, skies will be partly sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s.

22News Storm Team Forecast

