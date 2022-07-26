CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The temperatures Tuesday morning will be in the low 60s. Humidity will be much lower and the air will be cooler. There will be a light breeze from the west with a mix of sun and lots of afternoon clouds. High temperatures will be in the low 80s.
Tuesday night looks nice! Mostly clear skies with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.
7 Day Forecast
22News Storm Team Forecast
