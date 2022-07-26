CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The temperatures Tuesday morning will be in the low 60s. Humidity will be much lower and the air will be cooler. There will be a light breeze from the west with a mix of sun and lots of afternoon clouds. High temperatures will be in the low 80s.

Tuesday night looks nice! Mostly clear skies with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.

7 Day Forecast

22News Storm Team Forecast

Watch 22News Live

Track the Storm Team 7 day forecast live every day on 22News:

Weekdays

Morning Newscast4:30 a.m. – 7:00 a.m.
Mass Appeal Lifestyle Show11:00 a.m. – Noon
Noon NewscastNoon – 1:00 p.m.
Evening Newscast5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
Nightly Newscast: The CW Springfield10:00 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.
Nightly Newscast: 22News11:00 p.m. – 11:35 p.m.

Saturday

Morning Newscast6:00 a.m. – 7:00 a.m.
Morning Newscast9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.
Evening Newscast6:00 p.m. – 6:35 p.m.
Nightly Newscast: The CW Springfield10:00 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.
Nightly Newscast: 22News11:00 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Sunday

Morning Newscast7:00 a.m. – 8:00 a.m.
Morning Newscast9:00 – 10:00 a.m.
22News InFocusNoon – 1:00 p.m.
Evening Newscast6:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
Nightly Newscast: The CW Springfield10:00 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.
Nightly Newscast: 22News11:00 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.