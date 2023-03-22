SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Zoo in Forest Park will be delaying its opening due to the weather forecast for this weekend.

The zoo was originally scheduled to reopen this Saturday with a birthday party for their 19-year-old leopard named Oz. However, due to the wintry weather opening day and Oz’s birthday celebration will be moved to Saturday, April 1 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Oz’s birthday celebration will include feline-themed activities, a piñata filled with his favorite snacks, gifts, and a meat cake that Oz will enjoy.

The Zoo in Forest Park is open weekends only from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. through mid-May and open daily after Mother’s Day. The zoo will be open every day from April 9 to April 23 for Connecticut and Massachusetts April school vacation.