CHICOPEE. Mass. (WWLP) – We are officially in the month of June and that means warmer temperatures and nice weather.

Our average high in the Pioneer Valley for June is 78 degrees while our average low is 56 degrees. June can also be one of our wettest months with 3.9 inches of rain on average.

When it comes to records, the hottest temperature recorded for June was 102 degrees set on June 26, 1952 while the coldest temperature for June was 32 degrees set on June 3, 1964. June is also the start of the Atlantic hurricane season.

While hurricane season doesn’t peak until August and September, storms can still develop in the Atlantic so it is definitely something to start watching.