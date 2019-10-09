Winter preparedness fair held in South Hadley

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The weather has started getting colder and it won’t be too long before we’re dealing with winter weather.

The South Hadley Council on Aging hosted a Winter Safety and Preparedness Fair Wednesday. The event provided information to older adults and their families on the dangers posed by winter weather.

The fair included a number of demonstrations and presentations. 22News Meteorologist Adam Strzempkno had the opportunity to speak at the fair about the different weather alerts and how the 22News Storm Team forecasts winter weather.

“We talked about that storm in 2011, the October storm so that was really on our minds when we thought we needed to get more information on shelters, sheltering in place so we brought in the different agencies and had this great fair today,” said Leslie Hennessey, director of the South Hadley Council on Aging.

“It’s to teach people about the safety and getting prepared when you’re an older person,” Barbara Hatch said.

Participants also received an “Emergency Bag” and instructions on the importance of planning for winter weather. For more information about how to prepare for winter weather, click here.