(WWLP) – A Heat Advisory is in effect for Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin Counties from 11:00 a.m. Saturday until 8:00 p.m. Sunday. The heat index will make it feel like it’s around 100 degrees.

Morning temperatures will be in the 70s. Get ready for another hot weekend! We’ll be mostly sunny today. Humidity will be “reasonable”, with dewpoints in the low 60s. High temperatures will be in the mid 90s. You’ll notice the breeze from the west/southwest.

It will be a mild night with evening temperatures in the 80s and scattered clouds overhead.

Sunday will be a more humid day. We’ll have sun in the morning and clouds in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s. Be ready for some showers/thunderstorms late in the day or Sunday evening.

