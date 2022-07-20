CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Heat Advisory is in effect for eastern Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin Counties from 11 a.m. Wednesday – 8 p.m. Thursday for heat index values that will make it feel around 100 degrees.

Amix of sun and clouds Wednesday and it will be a very hot and humid day with high temperatures in the low to mid 90s. The humidity will make the air feel like the upper 90s to near 100 degrees in the mid to late afternoon. Skies will be partly cloudy tonight and it will be another very muggy night. Lows will be around 70 degrees.

Thursday will be another hot and humid day with highs in the 90s. There will be a chance for showers and storms in the afternoon. Some of those storms could be on the strong to severe side.

22News Storm Team Forecast

