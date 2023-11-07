Apply Now
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Creative Services Director is responsible for developing and leading the overall marketing strategy of the station, and for designing the promotions that will achieve the objectives of that strategy.
- Provides leadership for the promotions team
- Makes decisions regarding hiring, evaluation, promotion and termination of employees
- Develops and executes promotions strategies to enhance station competitiveness
- Manages recruitment and development of talented promotions team members
- Prepares budgets and approves budget expenditures
- Plans and directs staffing, training, and performance evaluations to develop and control promotions programs
- Plans, executes and tracks promotional events and contests that take place on-air, online and on-site
- Manages and lead station’s public affairs strategies
- Coordinates with outside organizations and community leaders
- Tracks and organizes station public affairs efforts
- Performs other duties as assigned
Requirements & Skills:
- Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Advertising or Mass Communications, or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education and work-related experience
- Fluency in English
- Excellent communication skills, both oral and written
- Minimum five years experience in media
- Valid driver’s license with an acceptable driving record
- Experience guiding, directing and motivating subordinates, including setting performance standards and monitoring performance
- Experience establishing long-range objectives and specifying the strategies and actions to achieve them
- Ability to identify the developmental needs of others and to coach, mentor or otherwise help others to improve their knowledge or skills
- Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners, and other office equipment
Apply: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/nexstar/details/Creative-Services-Director-lll_REQ-28061