CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Creative Services Director is responsible for developing and leading the overall marketing strategy of the station, and for designing the promotions that will achieve the objectives of that strategy.

Provides leadership for the promotions team

Makes decisions regarding hiring, evaluation, promotion and termination of employees

Develops and executes promotions strategies to enhance station competitiveness

Manages recruitment and development of talented promotions team members

Prepares budgets and approves budget expenditures

Plans and directs staffing, training, and performance evaluations to develop and control promotions programs

Plans, executes and tracks promotional events and contests that take place on-air, online and on-site

Manages and lead station’s public affairs strategies

Coordinates with outside organizations and community leaders

Tracks and organizes station public affairs efforts

Performs other duties as assigned

Requirements & Skills:

Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Advertising or Mass Communications, or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education and work-related experience

Fluency in English

Excellent communication skills, both oral and written

Minimum five years experience in media

Valid driver’s license with an acceptable driving record

Experience guiding, directing and motivating subordinates, including setting performance standards and monitoring performance

Experience establishing long-range objectives and specifying the strategies and actions to achieve them

Ability to identify the developmental needs of others and to coach, mentor or otherwise help others to improve their knowledge or skills

Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners, and other office equipment

Apply: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/nexstar/details/Creative-Services-Director-lll_REQ-28061