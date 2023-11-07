Apply Now

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Creative Services Director is responsible for developing and leading the overall marketing strategy of the station, and for designing the promotions that will achieve the objectives of that strategy.

  • Provides leadership for the promotions team
  • Makes decisions regarding hiring, evaluation, promotion and termination of employees
  • Develops and executes promotions strategies to enhance station competitiveness
  • Manages recruitment and development of talented promotions team members
  • Prepares budgets and approves budget expenditures
  • Plans and directs staffing, training, and performance evaluations to develop and control promotions programs
  • Plans, executes and tracks promotional events and contests that take place on-air, online and on-site
  • Manages and lead station’s public affairs strategies
  • Coordinates with outside organizations and community leaders
  • Tracks and organizes station public affairs efforts
  • Performs other duties as assigned

Requirements & Skills:

  • Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Advertising or Mass Communications, or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education and work-related experience
  • Fluency in English
  • Excellent communication skills, both oral and written
  • Minimum five years experience in media
  • Valid driver’s license with an acceptable driving record
  • Experience guiding, directing and motivating subordinates, including setting performance standards and monitoring performance
  • Experience establishing long-range objectives and specifying the strategies and actions to achieve them
  • Ability to identify the developmental needs of others and to coach, mentor or otherwise help others to improve their knowledge or skills
  • Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners, and other office equipment

Apply: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/nexstar/details/Creative-Services-Director-lll_REQ-28061