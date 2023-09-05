CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – WWLP-22News and The CW Springfield has an opening for a full-time creative services producer/editor. Applicant must be a highly creative person able to write, produce, shoot and edit quality spots and projects, post on social media as needed, and assist at station promotional/public service events.

Candidate must be a highly motivated self-starter capable of managing assignments independently, yet able to be a team player. The ability to edit on a non-linear platform is a must.

Shift: 2:30 p.m. – 11 p.m.

EXPERIENCE REQUIRED:

A college degree in communications, television production or journalism is preferred. TV Production/Editing experience and strong writing skills are required.

Apply: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/nexstar/details/Promotions-Producer_REQ-26643

EOE/Minorities/Females/Veterans/Disabled.