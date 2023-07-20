Apply Now

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The News Photographer operates television or video cameras to record images or scenes for news reports.

  • Shoots video for news reports
  • Confers with other personnel to discuss assignments, logistics and shot requirements
  • Sets up, composes and executes video shots
  • Maintains video equipment
  • Edits video clips for television broadcasts and eMedia content
  • Operates live microwave and satellite trucks in remote situations
  • Performs other duties as assigned

Requirements & Skills:

  • High school diploma
  • Fluency in English
  • Excellent communication skills, both oral and written
  • Minimum two years’ experience operating video recording equipment (More for larger markets and less for smaller markets)
  • Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners, fax machines and other office equipment
  • Proficiency with video recording equipment
  • Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks simultaneously
  • Flexibility to work any shift

APPLY: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/nexstar/details/Television-News-Photographer_REQ-26350

EEO Statement: Equal Opportunity Employer Minorities/Women/Veterans/Disabled

