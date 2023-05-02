The News Producer produces daily newscast items, decides the order in which stories will be told, writes teases and other content, times news programs, edits video, and posts video to the website.

Produces newscasts for broadcast across all platforms Writes and orders news stories Approves scripts Balances news and feature content to create compelling broadcasts Edits video Writes stories for the website and other eMedia platforms Interacts with viewers and users on social media sites Performs other duties as assigned



Requirements & Skills:

Bachelor’s degree in Journalism, or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education and work-related experience Fluency in English Excellent communication skills, both oral and written Minimum two years’ experience in news operations (Depending on market size) Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners, fax machines and other office equipment Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks simultaneously Flexibility to work any shift



If you like wild growth and working with happy, enthusiastic over-achievers, you’ll enjoy your career with us!

Apply: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/nexstar/details/Television-News-Producer_REQ-24896

EEO Statement: Equal Opportunity Employer Minorities/Women/Veterans/Disabled