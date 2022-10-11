CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Distribution Producer is responsible for developing and implementing a plan to communicate our brand identity and generate inbound traffic from external sources.

The producer is the primary advocate for growing and directing off-platform participation among the digital editorial group. This person must be highly motivated with an ability to focus and re-focus on a constantly changing target. The person should understand nuances in tone for different audiences and brand identities — sounding fun where able and respectful when required.

Position Responsibilities

Develops and implements social media strategy across all products

Manages all social media accounts with understanding of each unique audience

Utilizes third-party tools to manage social posts across multiple accounts

Executes on growing local newsletter strategy while tailoring tone to local needs

Observes SEO trends and provides feedback to whole digital team

Sends app alerts and newsletters timed for maximum reach

Communicates regularly with local newsrooms to leverage unique offerings

Shares high-performing successes across multiple markets and pitches external partners and sites for possible story promotion

Reports on account and campaign metrics to inform future production strategies

Skill/Experience Requirements

Experience as a social media producer

Clever headline/social post writer that gets readers to click

Ability to moderate tone and voice to fit platform and brand needs

Strong multi-tasking abilities

Organized, technical problem solver and quick decision maker

Knowledge of audience behavior trends and technical ability to affect them

Ability to monitor and analyze metrics to change strategy as needed

Knowledge of AP style a plus

Understanding of effective writing styles for internal and external audiences

Some schedule flexibility (nights, weekends)

Proficiency in Photoshop and Premiere

Meets measurements of success

Typical day

This individual will need to maintain awareness of external social media conversations and manage our own posts across all accounts through the day while also scheduling holdable content for off hours. Regular metric analysis and reporting will result in constant updates to strategy that need to be communicated, likely focusing on updated messaging to different groups weekly. This individual will also play a central role in the execution of our evolving newsletter strategy.

Apply: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/nexstar/details/Digital-Producer_REQ-20883

TELEPHONE: no calls please

EOE/Minorities/Females/Veterans/Disabled.