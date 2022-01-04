Apply Now
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – As a Client Service Associate, you will work with a team of Account Executives to support the account management side of the business by providing strong customer support and executing various account management tasks/assignments/duties. This position is essential in nurturing and growing client relationships.
Responsibilities:
- Oversee the development of Sales Proposals, Proof of Performance PowerPoint, Status Reports, Tasks Lists, Timelines and Client Presentations. Account Executives will provide direction and feedback.
- Effectively communicate with internal teams (including: sales, production, finance) and external clients on performance and delivery of campaigns.
- Execute and Launch campaigns on both tv and digital platforms.
- Have strong understanding of marketing strategies, stations products, how products function, value proposition of products to clients and the synergy of products.
- Entering and maintaining all orders in WideOrbit Traffic including electronic transfer and maintenance of orders.
- Must also be proactive and contact clients for any potential developments related to all aspects of campaigns for both digital and television platforms.
- Time Management and organization will be key for this position
- Interact with co-workers, clients and the viewing public in a professional manner, both on the phone and in person.
- Working in tandem with Account Executives will be an essential part of the role.
- Mindful of the marketing industry- keeping team abreast of what is happening in the world of advertising
- Communication – communicating with clients for daily business and providing exceptional client service support- thank you cards, recap to AE after meetings, follow up with clients, status report, time line for projects or deadlines for campaigns and execution of campaigns
- Be able to meet deadlines and keep clients on task
- Engage with AE as it pertains to the client. Understand and research client and sector be eyes and ears for what is trending or happening in industry.
- Customer Service
Training and Development:
- Comprehensive training, with ongoing career development and opportunities for future growth.
- Learn industry-leading communication and sales techniques.
- Train with top sales producers.
- Learn software skills on WideOrbit Media Sales and WideOrbit.
Qualifications Requirements:
- Ability to thrive in a fast-paced work environment, manage multiple projects, and tight deadlines.
- Strong verbal and written communication skills are essential.
- Excellent social, intrapersonal, and presentation skills.
- Must be highly-focused, organized, and detail oriented.
- Proficient in Excel, Outlook, Powerpoint, & Word
- Must have an entrepreneurial mindset.
Education:
- College degree OR relevant experience in sales, customer service, business administration, or related field.
Apply: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/nexstar/job/MA-Chicopee/Client-Service-Associate_REQ-14669-1
EEO Statement: Equal Opportunity Employer Minorities/Women/Veterans/Disabled