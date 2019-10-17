1  of  2
Breaking News
Man shot on Huntington Street in Springfield DA: Man found dead in Greenfield jail most likely an overdose
1  of  2
Closings and Delays
Carando/Smithfield Foods WNEU

Digital Multimedia Journalist Reporter

Work for us
Posted: / Updated:
WWLP-22News

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Digital Multimedia Journalist Reporter produces, reports, shoots, writes, voices, edits and feeds news production content for all platforms in a manner that is clear, engaging and meaningful to news consumers.

Job Description

  • Reports news stories for broadcast, describing the background and details of events
  • Arranges interviews with people who can provide information about stories
  • Reviews copy and correct errors in content, grammar, and punctuation, following prescribed editorial style and formatting guidelines
  • Reviews and evaluates notes taken about event aspects to isolate pertinent facts and details
  • Determines a story’s emphasis, length, and format, and organizes material accordingly
  • Researches and analyzes background information related to news stories to be able to provide complete and accurate information
  • Gathers information about events through research, interviews, experience or attendance at political, news, sports, artistic, social or other functions
  • Pitches stories to news managers and news producers which are relevant to the local community
  • Receives assignments and evaluates leads and tips to develop story ideas
  • Discusses issues with producers and/or news managers to establish priorities or positions
  • Checks reference materials such as books, news files or public records to obtain relevant facts
  • Revises work to meet editorial approval or to fit time requirements
  • Shoots and edits news events and news reports
  • Produces and presents reports for all platforms
  • Ensures that all content meets company standards for journalistic integrity and production quality
  • Writes stories for the web and other eMedia platforms
  • Interacts with viewers/users on social media sites
  • Performs special projects and other duties as assigned

Requirements & Skills:

  • Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism, or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education and work-related experience
  • Fluency in English
  • Excellent communication skills, both oral and written with the ability to ad-lib when required
  • Minimum of two years’ experience in news reporting (Depending on market size)
  • Superior on-air presence
  • Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners, fax machines, and other office equipment
  • Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks simultaneously
  • Valid driver’s license with a good driving record
  • Flexibility to work any shift

APPLY:  https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/nexstar Req 952

TELEPHONE: no calls please

EOE/Minorities/Females/Veterans/Disabled.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at 5:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Trending Stories