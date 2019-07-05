Digital News Producer

The role of the Digital News Producer is primarily in leading the transition from broadcast focused newsrooms to multi-platform newsrooms through active daily example; providing training in methods, processes and tactics; as well as in creating/editing origin content beyond that which is produced for on-air.

This position is full-time.

Principal Duties & Responsibilities:

  • Producing compelling news stories on all WWLP digital platforms using sound news judgment to prioritize and manage simultaneous assignments independently within an intense deadline-driven environment.
  • Integrate compelling and creative text with still images, audio and video, and links to relevant Internet resources.
  • Repurpose and elaborate existing broadcast content for online use.
  • Monitor trends through metrics and adjusting coverage accordingly.
  • Use SEO techniques to produce stories that get noticed.
  • Monitor viewer e-mail for important news tips and user-generated content.
  • Coordinate live streaming events.
  • Posting and pulling information from social media.
  • Coordinate with crews in the field to obtain information, video, and images.
  • Regularly contact news sources for leads.
  • Train and mentor newsroom staff to integrate digital best practices into their daily work.
  • Daily oversight and quality control of the news content on all digital platforms, including video/copy posts, live streams, email blasts, text and push alerts, and social media interaction.
  • Attend news meetings to introduce innovative content ideas intended to enrich on-air content for online. Serve as a conduit for information on new station initiatives, editorial calendars, etc. 
  • Will have dual reporting to News Director and Digital Director.

EXPERIENCE REQUIRED:

Previous experience required: 1-2 yrs. minimum; strong writing and storytelling skills, particularly knowledge of proper broadcast and print journalistic styles.

