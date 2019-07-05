The role of the Digital News Producer is primarily in leading the transition from broadcast focused newsrooms to multi-platform newsrooms through active daily example; providing training in methods, processes and tactics; as well as in creating/editing origin content beyond that which is produced for on-air.

This position is full-time.

Principal Duties & Responsibilities:

Producing compelling news stories on all WWLP digital platforms using sound news judgment to prioritize and manage simultaneous assignments independently within an intense deadline-driven environment.

Integrate compelling and creative text with still images, audio and video, and links to relevant Internet resources.

Repurpose and elaborate existing broadcast content for online use.

Monitor trends through metrics and adjusting coverage accordingly.

Use SEO techniques to produce stories that get noticed.

Monitor viewer e-mail for important news tips and user-generated content.

Coordinate live streaming events.

Posting and pulling information from social media.

Coordinate with crews in the field to obtain information, video, and images.

Regularly contact news sources for leads.

Train and mentor newsroom staff to integrate digital best practices into their daily work.

Daily oversight and quality control of the news content on all digital platforms, including video/copy posts, live streams, email blasts, text and push alerts, and social media interaction.

Attend news meetings to introduce innovative content ideas intended to enrich on-air content for online. Serve as a conduit for information on new station initiatives, editorial calendars, etc.

Will have dual reporting to News Director and Digital Director.

EXPERIENCE REQUIRED:

Previous experience required: 1-2 yrs. minimum; strong writing and storytelling skills, particularly knowledge of proper broadcast and print journalistic styles.

APPLY: https://broadcastcareers-nexstar.icims.com

TELEPHONE: no calls please

EOE/Minorities/Females/Veterans/Disabled.