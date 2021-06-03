Apply Now
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Digital Producer leads the transition from broadcast focused newsrooms to multi-platform newsrooms through active daily example; providing training in methods, processes and tactics; as well as in creating/editing origin content beyond that which is produced for on-air.
- Ensures that all content meets company standards for journalistic integrity and production quality
- Builds and calendars digital campaigns to promote local shows and specials.
- Writes stories for the web and other digital platforms
- Performs other duties as assigned
- Finds new ways to use Social Media and our website to engage with viewers
Requirements & Skills:
- Develops and leads winning strategy for station content
- Expert understanding of Facebook, Twitter, and other social media platforms
- Reviews copy and will correct errors in content, grammar, and punctuation, following prescribed editorial style and formatting guidelines
- Use our Social Media and Website to build and reinforce brand recognition and drive viewers to television
- Determines a story’s emphasis, length, and format, and organizes material accordingly
- Research and analyze background information related to news stories in order to be able to provide complete and accurate information
- Gathers information about events through research, interviews, experience or attendance at political, news, sports, artistic, social or other functions
- Pitches on-brand local and trending stories during morning meetings
- Checks reference materials such as books, news files or public records to obtain relevant facts
- Shoots and edits content for on-air and digital
- Produces reports for all platforms
- Degree in journalism; daily newspaper or news site experience required; live, working web samples and/or print pages preferred
- Proficiency in Associated Press style, Adobe Photoshop, Dreamweaver, and Basic HTML preferred
- CSS, Flash and other relevant technology skills is a plus
- Maintain positive work environment through active team participation and cooperation with co-workers in all departments
- Responds positively to feedback
Flexibility to work any shift
EOE/Minorities/Females/Veterans/Disabled.