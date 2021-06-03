Digital Producer

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) - The state's mask mandate has been lifted but not in every place even if you're fully vaccinated.

You will have to wear a mask, vaccinated or not, on public and private transportation systems. That includes buses, planes, and even ride shares such as Uber and Lyft. Masks are also required at hospitals and medical facilities such as urgent cares as well as other facilities housing vulnerable populations such as jails and homeless shelters.