CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Digital Reporter should be a skilled writer and natural newshound who can craft engaging stories with click-worthy headlines that resonate with readers.

Using data and analytics tools to interpret audience interest trends, the reporter will pitch original and enterprising stories with high-performance potential on their local and Nexstar-network sites.

The reporter will have and/or develop a portfolio of trusted local sources to substantiate reporting with balanced commentary and valuable insights. Internet sleuthing and social media are integral to this reporter’s workflows for story discovery and content promotion. While the reporter will work predominantly on written reports from a desk environment, the ability to travel for photos and create videos is a plus.

Position Responsibilities

· Report news quickly and accurately

· Craft compelling, original content that stands out from competition

· Collaborate with local and regional staff to find unique angles of high interest to the community

· Understand types of stories that drive digital traffic

· Work with news managers to deliver a content mix that provides value to the local audience

· Develop expertise and sources in key audience interest areas

· Use social media for reporting and story promotion

· Partner with Nexstar-network sites as necessary to share reporting responsibilities to eliminate duplication of efforts

Skill/ Experience Requirements

· Experience as a news writer, ideally creating web content

· Fluent in AP style

· Enjoys working in teams and is a strong communicator

· Quickly learns new skills and adapts to change

· Thrives under pressure and meets deadlines

· Self-motivated and competitive

· Comfortable setting up and executing interviews with local sources

· Approaches breaking news with dedication to accuracy and urgency

· Can deliver multiple web stories per day on various audience-driven topics

· Familiar with key agency contacts to obtain information as quickly as possible

· Understands social media’s importance in reporting stories and delivering traffic

· Some schedule flexibility (nights, weekends)

· Proficiency in Microsoft Office necessary; WordPress, Google Trends, Google Analytics, Chartbeat, Adobe Creative Cloud, and/or CrowdTangle experience a plus

· Meets measurements of success

Typical day This results-driven reporter will begin their day by reviewing their byline and site performance trends to gauge audience interest and effectiveness of the previous day’s story strategy. After checking sources and online channels for story discovery, they will coordinate with digital leadership to refine story selection and strategy. The reporter will collaborate with the digital team and other newsroom members to communicate about, package, edit, and promote their stories.

Measurements of success

· Deliver stories quickly, accurately, and often

· Provide a vital role in story discovery and generation for local and regional teams

· Consistently seek to grow audience to your bylined stories

· Grow and harness social media following for story promotion

https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/nexstar/details/Digital-Reporter_REQ-21459

