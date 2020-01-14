CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s fun to work in a company where people truly believe in what they are doing!

The WWLP Digital Sales Manager (DSM) directly oversees the daily operations of the station’s digital advertising business and interacts with clients and advertising agencies to maximize digital revenue. The position manages a digital dedicated sales person. The DSM also assists in hiring, training and developing Account Executives and collaborates with GM & LSM on digital sales. Qualified applicants can apply online at www.nexstar.tv.

Develops and executes sales strategies which result in exceeding revenue targets in digital and new product revenue as well as all digital products from Nexstar Digital

Drives new business development

Collaborate with Integrated Digital Specialist (IDS) to create multi-platform advertising solutions for local and national clients

Collaborate with IDS to develop and conduct consistent training for sales team

Be an effective educator and ambassador both internally and externally on the benefits of digital marketing for clients

Manages inventory and revenue forecasting

Manages recruitment and development of talented sales professionals

Prepares budgets and approves budget expenditures

Manages accounts receivable for digital advertising

Calls on accounts with Account Executives

Performs other duties as assigned

Requirements & Skills:

Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Advertising or Mass Communications, or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education and work-related experience

Minimum three years’ experience in sales, preferably in the digital field

Valid driver’s license with an acceptable driving record

Experience guiding, directing and motivating subordinates, including setting performance standards and monitoring performance

Knowledge with prevailing digital technologies such as Google Analytics, ad tagging, SEM/SEO, social media, behavioral and contextual targeting, CMC, Content management,

Experience establishing long-range objectives and specifying the strategies and actions to achieve them.

Ability to identify the developmental needs of others and to coach, mentor or otherwise help others to improve their knowledge or skills

Strong organizational skills, attention to detail, excellent follow-up, resourceful, and self-motivated

Ability to multitask and prioritize with multiple pending deadlines

