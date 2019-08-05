HUB Master Control Manager

CHICOPEE, Mass. – Hub Manager – Springfield Hub: Provides direct supervision and training to Hub Operations staff. Manages the Hub budget. Creates and maintains staff schedules, conducts performance evaluations, coaching and counseling. Supervises the maintenance and installation of Hub equipment to include software upgrades as advised by IT. Interfaces with key Hub vendors and suppliers. Provides communication and coordination with stations served by Hub and Centralized Traffic and other Hubs to ensure all needs are met in a timely manner. Provides timely and effective communication to the Manager, Master Control Hubs of all issues affecting the Hub.

Skills:

Prior supervisory experience in a Master Control Hub environment. Extensive knowledge of television master control operations, FCC regulations related to master control operations and the ability to effectively manage people in a high paced, 24/7 operations. Experience with Florical automation systems to include playout and ingest operations as well as Vantage Transcoding systems required.

Must be able to lift 40lbs, be able to bend, squat and kneel in order to install and maintain equipment. Must be able to sit and stand for long periods of time while monitoring operations.

Apply: https://broadcastcareers-nexstar.icims.com

TELEPHONE: no calls please EOE/Minorities/Females/Veterans/Disabled.

