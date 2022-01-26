Apply Now
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – WWLP-22News, (NBC), has a full-time opening for a Junior Account Executive. The qualified candidate will be will spend 12 months learning how to comprehensively sell media solutions to one or more local/regional accounts in a geographic territory to achieve sales targets and maximize revenues. The goal of this position is to provide an individual 12 months to learn the skills necessary to be a successful account executive.
Principal Duties & Responsibilities include:
- Work in tandem with senior account executive(s) assisting them in executing and implementing campaigns.
- Build out proposals and campaigns for senior accounts executives.
- Input orders into trafficking systems
- Manage traffic for campaigns on both TV and digital platforms.
- Manage creative assets for campaigns
- Build out proof of performance on campaigns.
- Assist in day to day communication with clients
- Monitor account receivables
- Research, analyze and monitor for clients
- Prospecting businesses
- Learning the sales process from start to finish
Specialized Knowledge/Skills/Abilities:
- Strong oral, problem solving, communications, writing, negotiation and presentation skills.
- Must be well organized, display a professional demeanor, exude high energy and show attention to detail.
- Must be a confident, flexible, multi-tasker, and be able to work independently.
EXPERIENCE REQUIRED:
Bachelor’s degree preferred with an emphasis in Business/Marketing or Communications. Experience in MS Office including Word, Excel and PowerPoint required. Experience in Marketing and advertising background preferred.
APPLY: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/nexstar/job/MA-Chicopee/Junior-Account-Executive_REQ-15202
TELEPHONE: no calls please
EOE/Minorities/Females/Veterans/Disabled.