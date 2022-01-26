Junior Account Executive

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) - For decades, students needed to use a number two pencil for the SAT. Starting in 2024, that test will be taken exclusively on a computer.

When AIC Sophomore Jillian Lavender took the SAT, it's how many would remember it, "When I was in high school we use to have to take them on paper, it was very long and a tedious thing to do."