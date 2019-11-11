WWLP-22News, (NBC), has a full-time opening for a Junior Account Executive. The qualified candidate will be will spend 12 months learning how to comprehensively sell media solutions to one or more local/regional accounts in a geographic territory to achieve sales targets and maximize revenues. The goal of this position is to provide an individual 12 months to learn the skills necessary to be a successful account executive.

Principal Duties & Responsibilities include:

Work in tandem with senior account executive(s) assisting them in executing and implementing campaigns.

Build out proposals and campaigns for senior accounts executives.

Input orders into trafficking systems

Manage traffic for campaigns on both TV and digital platforms.

Manage creative assets for campaigns

Build out proof of performance on campaigns.

Assist in day to day communication with clients

Monitor account receivables

Research, analyze and monitor for clients

Prospecting businesses

Learning the sales process from start to finish

Specialized Knowledge/Skills/Abilities:

Strong oral, problem solving, communications, writing, negotiation and presentation skills.

Must be well organized, display a professional demeanor, exude high energy and show attention to detail.

Must be a confident, flexible, multi-tasker, and be able to work independently.

EXPERIENCE REQUIRED:

Bachelor’s degree preferred with an emphasis in Business/Marketing or Communications. Experience in MS Office including Word, Excel and PowerPoint required. Experience in Marketing and advertising background preferred.

APPLY: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/nexstar Req 1514

TELEPHONE: no calls please

EOE/Minorities/Females/Veterans/Disabled.