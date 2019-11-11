1  of  2
WWLP-22News

WWLP-22News, (NBC), has a full-time opening for a Junior Account Executive. The qualified candidate will be will spend 12 months learning how to comprehensively sell media solutions to one or more local/regional accounts in a geographic territory to achieve sales targets and maximize revenues. The goal of this position is to provide an individual 12 months to learn the skills necessary to be a successful account executive.

Principal Duties & Responsibilities include:

  • Work in tandem with senior account executive(s) assisting them in executing and implementing campaigns.
  • Build out proposals and campaigns for senior accounts executives.
  • Input orders into trafficking systems
  • Manage traffic for campaigns on both TV and digital platforms.
  • Manage creative assets for campaigns
  • Build out proof of performance on campaigns.
  • Assist in day to day communication with clients
  • Monitor account receivables
  • Research, analyze and monitor for clients
  • Prospecting businesses
  • Learning the sales process from start to finish

Specialized Knowledge/Skills/Abilities:

  • Strong oral, problem solving, communications, writing, negotiation and presentation skills.
  • Must be well organized, display a professional demeanor, exude high energy and show attention to detail.
  • Must be a confident, flexible, multi-tasker, and be able to work independently.

EXPERIENCE REQUIRED:

Bachelor’s degree preferred with an emphasis in Business/Marketing or Communications. Experience in MS Office including Word, Excel and PowerPoint required. Experience in Marketing and advertising background preferred.

APPLY:  https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/nexstar Req 1514

TELEPHONE: no calls please

EOE/Minorities/Females/Veterans/Disabled.

