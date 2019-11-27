1  of  2
Lifestyle Host/Associate Producer

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – WWLP-22News has a full-time opening for a Host/Associate Producer for our daytime lifestyle program, Mass Appeal. The ideal candidate must have an energetic personality, on-air presence, organization skills, attention to detail, and the ability to work well under deadlines.

  • Research show topics.
  • Book guests and collect information for on-air segments.
  • Write segments and questions for on-air and rework segments for digital.
  • Interview guests/clients both in-studio and on location.
  • Assist producer writing bumps and teases.
  • Attend daily show meeting.
  • Greet and prepare guests for the show.
  • Attend client meetings when needed.
  • Participate in station-sponsored or other events to promote the show.
  • Help maintain show social media pages.

Requirements and skills:

  • Bachelor’s degree in television, communications, journalism, or related field, or equivalent professional experience.
  • Experience as a host or on-air personality.
  • Strong writing, shooting, and editing skills with knowledge of television production.
  • Excellent communication and organizational skills.
  • Must be energetic, positive and very comfortable in a team environment.
  • Must provide a link to a resume reel showing your personality and interviewing skills.

APPLY: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/nexstar/job/MA-Chicopee/Mass-Appeal-Host_REQ-1753

TELEPHONE: no calls please

EOE/Minorities/Females/Veterans/Disabled.

