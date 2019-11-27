Lifestyle Host/Associate Producer

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – WWLP-22News has a full-time opening for a Host/Associate Producer for our daytime lifestyle program, Mass Appeal. The ideal candidate must have an energetic personality, on-air presence, organization skills, attention to detail, and the ability to work well under deadlines.
- Research show topics.
- Book guests and collect information for on-air segments.
- Write segments and questions for on-air and rework segments for digital.
- Interview guests/clients both in-studio and on location.
- Assist producer writing bumps and teases.
- Attend daily show meeting.
- Greet and prepare guests for the show.
- Attend client meetings when needed.
- Participate in station-sponsored or other events to promote the show.
- Help maintain show social media pages.
Requirements and skills:
- Bachelor’s degree in television, communications, journalism, or related field, or equivalent professional experience.
- Experience as a host or on-air personality.
- Strong writing, shooting, and editing skills with knowledge of television production.
- Excellent communication and organizational skills.
- Must be energetic, positive and very comfortable in a team environment.
- Must provide a link to a resume reel showing your personality and interviewing skills.
APPLY: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/nexstar/job/MA-Chicopee/Mass-Appeal-Host_REQ-1753
TELEPHONE: no calls please
EOE/Minorities/Females/Veterans/Disabled.