CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Sales Manager is responsible for leading the day-to-day operations of the Sales department, including the development of new business and achievement of revenue goals across Broadcast and Digital Platforms.
Additional Job Description
- Provides leadership for the sales teams
- Makes decisions regarding hiring, evaluation, promotion, and termination of employees
- Develops and executes sales strategies that result in exceeding revenue targets in local, new business, and digital revenue
- Drives new business development
- Manages inventory and revenue forecasting
- Manages recruitment, training, evaluation, and development of sales professionals
- Prepares budgets and approves budget expenditures
- Manages Accounts Receivable
- Develops and cultivates client relationships alongside Account Executives
- Performs other duties as assigned
Requirements & Skills:
- Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Advertising or Mass Communications, or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education and work-related experience
- Minimum three-five years of media sales experience
- Fluency in English
- Excellent communication skills, both oral and written
- Valid driver’s license with an acceptable driving record
- Experience guiding, directing, and motivating personnel, including setting and monitoring performance standards
- Experience establishing long-range objectives and specifying the strategies and actions to achieve them
- Ability to identify the developmental needs of others and to coach, mentor or otherwise help others to improve their knowledge or skills
- Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners, and other office equipment
- Experience with Wide Orbit Traffic, Strata, Matrix, and comScore is preferred
Apply: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/nexstar/details/Local-Sales-Manager_REQ-20452
EEO Statement: Equal Opportunity Employer Minorities/Women/Veterans/Disabled