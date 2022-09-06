CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Sales Manager is responsible for leading the day-to-day operations of the Sales department, including the development of new business and achievement of revenue goals across Broadcast and Digital Platforms.

Additional Job Description

Provides leadership for the sales teams

Makes decisions regarding hiring, evaluation, promotion, and termination of employees

Develops and executes sales strategies that result in exceeding revenue targets in local, new business, and digital revenue

Drives new business development

Manages inventory and revenue forecasting

Manages recruitment, training, evaluation, and development of sales professionals

Prepares budgets and approves budget expenditures

Manages Accounts Receivable

Develops and cultivates client relationships alongside Account Executives

Performs other duties as assigned

Requirements & Skills:

Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Advertising or Mass Communications, or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education and work-related experience

Minimum three-five years of media sales experience

Fluency in English

Excellent communication skills, both oral and written

Valid driver’s license with an acceptable driving record

Experience guiding, directing, and motivating personnel, including setting and monitoring performance standards

Experience establishing long-range objectives and specifying the strategies and actions to achieve them

Ability to identify the developmental needs of others and to coach, mentor or otherwise help others to improve their knowledge or skills

Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners, and other office equipment

Experience with Wide Orbit Traffic, Strata, Matrix, and comScore is preferred

Apply: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/nexstar/details/Local-Sales-Manager_REQ-20452

EEO Statement: Equal Opportunity Employer Minorities/Women/Veterans/Disabled