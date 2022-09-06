Apply Now

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Sales Manager is responsible for leading the day-to-day operations of the Sales department, including the development of new business and achievement of revenue goals across Broadcast and Digital Platforms.

Additional Job Description

  • Provides leadership for the sales teams
  • Makes decisions regarding hiring, evaluation, promotion, and termination of employees
  • Develops and executes sales strategies that result in exceeding revenue targets in local, new business, and digital revenue
  • Drives new business development
  • Manages inventory and revenue forecasting
  • Manages recruitment, training, evaluation, and development of sales professionals
  • Prepares budgets and approves budget expenditures
  • Manages Accounts Receivable
  • Develops and cultivates client relationships alongside Account Executives
  • Performs other duties as assigned

Requirements & Skills:

  • Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Advertising or Mass Communications, or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education and work-related experience
  • Minimum three-five years of media sales experience
  • Fluency in English
  • Excellent communication skills, both oral and written
  • Valid driver’s license with an acceptable driving record
  • Experience guiding, directing, and motivating personnel, including setting and monitoring performance standards
  • Experience establishing long-range objectives and specifying the strategies and actions to achieve them
  • Ability to identify the developmental needs of others and to coach, mentor or otherwise help others to improve their knowledge or skills
  • Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners, and other office equipment
  • Experience with Wide Orbit Traffic, Strata, Matrix, and comScore is preferred

Apply: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/nexstar/details/Local-Sales-Manager_REQ-20452

EEO Statement: Equal Opportunity Employer Minorities/Women/Veterans/Disabled