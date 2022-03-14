CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – WWLP-22News has a full-time Host/Producer opening for our daytime lifestyle program which airs both on our NBC affiliated station and our CW channel. The ideal candidate must have an energetic personality capable of accurately handling detailed work, being a strong team player, and enjoy meeting and interviewing people.

Requirements & Skills:

Bachelor’s degree in Communications, Journalism or a related field of study.

Polished “live” on-camera work.

Strong writing, shooting, editing, booking, and producing abilities.

Proficient web and social media skills.

The ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks.

Familiarity with Premiere Pro and iNews preferred.

Availability to make station-related public service appearances.

APPLY: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/nexstar/job/MA-Chicopee/Host–Producer-Mass-Appeal_REQ-16225

TELEPHONE: no calls please

EOE/Minorities/Females/Veterans/Disabled.