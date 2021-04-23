Master Control Operator

The Master Control Operator is responsible for the overall on-air look of the television station through airing programming and scheduled station breaks.

  • Updates and maintains signal control systems
  • Maintains programming logs as required by station management
  • Segments content and clips to the server and then trims and modifies it
  • Prints traffic logs and appends logs to the data management system
  • Monitors strength, clarity and reliability of incoming and outgoing signals and adjusts equipment as necessary to maintain quality broadcasts
  • Selects sources from which programming will be received, or through which programming will be transmitted
  • Reports equipment problems and ensures that repairs are made and makes emergency repairs to equipment when necessary and possible
  • Ensures the station’s compliance with Emergency Alert System requirements
  • Performs other duties as assigned

Requirements & Skills :

  • Technical degree in Digital Electronics, Broadcasting, or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education and work-related experience
  • Fluency in English
  • Excellent communication skills, both oral and written
  • Minimum three years’ experience with digital electronics systems in a television broadcasting environment (More or less depending on market size)
  • Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners, fax machines and other office equipment.
  • Strong PC/MS Office experience
  • Experience with digital transmitters and other broadcast-related equipment
  • Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks simultaneously

Apply: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/nexstar/job/Nexstar—MHUB/Master-Control-Operator–I_REQ-8836

TELEPHONE: no calls please

EEO Statement: Equal Opportunity Employer Minorities/Women/Veterans/Disabled

