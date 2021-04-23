CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s fun to work in a company where people truly believe in what they are doing!

The Master Control Operator is responsible for the overall on-air look of the television station through airing programming and scheduled station breaks.

Updates and maintains signal control systems

Maintains programming logs as required by station management

Segments content and clips to the server and then trims and modifies it

Prints traffic logs and appends logs to the data management system

Monitors strength, clarity and reliability of incoming and outgoing signals and adjusts equipment as necessary to maintain quality broadcasts

Selects sources from which programming will be received, or through which programming will be transmitted

Reports equipment problems and ensures that repairs are made and makes emergency repairs to equipment when necessary and possible

Ensures the station’s compliance with Emergency Alert System requirements

Performs other duties as assigned

Requirements & Skills :

Technical degree in Digital Electronics, Broadcasting, or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education and work-related experience

Fluency in English

Excellent communication skills, both oral and written

Minimum three years’ experience with digital electronics systems in a television broadcasting environment (More or less depending on market size)

Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners, fax machines and other office equipment.

Strong PC/MS Office experience

Experience with digital transmitters and other broadcast-related equipment

Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks simultaneously

If you like wild growth and working with happy, enthusiastic over-achievers, you’ll enjoy your career with us!

Apply: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/nexstar/job/Nexstar—MHUB/Master-Control-Operator–I_REQ-8836

TELEPHONE: no calls please

EEO Statement: Equal Opportunity Employer Minorities/Women/Veterans/Disabled