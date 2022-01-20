Morning Meteorologist

BOSTON (SHNS) - A handful of business owners from various sectors and from around Massachusetts came together Thursday to call attention to how the proposed surtax on income over $1 million would affect them and to push back against the notion of the proposal is something that would affect only the super-wealthy.

"The way this tax is portrayed in the media, it's like all these rich people with boats and million-dollar houses and are just having gobs and gobs of money to throw around. But small businesses aren't like that," Ann Sullivan, who owns Metro Equipment Corporation in Braintree, said. "This is our nest egg. This is what I'm going to retire on and now I may have to postpone my retirement because of this. So for me, it's really it's affecting my day to day my life, my choices, and also the choices of my employees."