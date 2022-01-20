Apply Now
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – WWLP in Chicopee, Massachusetts is looking for a morning meteorologist to anchor the weekday morning and Noon newscast. It’s a chance to work with a passionate team of meteorologists in a market with a wide range of weather all year round.
- Produces and presents weather reports for all platforms.
- Ensures that all weather content meets company standards for journalistic integrity and production quality.
- Writes and delivers weather stories in a clear and concise manner.
- Assists in writing, copy editing, researching and coordinating weather programming and other content.
- Responds to breaking and/or severe weather events and other urgent newsrooms situations as required.
- Works closely with the weather team to develop comprehensive weather coverage.
- Participates in promotional activities including public appearances.
- Performs special projects and other duties as assigned.
- Writes web stories detailing the local forecast on a daily basis.
- Interacts with viewers and users on social media sites.
Requirements & Skills:
- Bachelor’s degree in Meteorology, or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education and work-related experience.
- Fluency in English.
- Excellent communication skills, both oral and written with the ability to ad lib when required.
- Minimum five years’ experience in weather reporting or anchoring. (More or less depending on market size.)
- Superior on-air presence.
- Experience guiding, directing and motivating others.
- Ability to identify the developmental needs of others and to coach, mentor or otherwise help others to improve their knowledge or skills.
- Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners, fax machines and other office equipment.
- Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks simultaneously.
- Ability to effectively listen to fully understand problems and communicate with a team to shape a solution.
- Strong understanding of the field of meteorology and a proven track record of forecasting.
- Flexibility to work any shift.
