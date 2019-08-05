CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – WWLP-22News, an NBC affiliate, currently has a full-time, Multi-Media Journalist position available. The candidate will be responsible for research, writing, capturing visual content and editing general assignment stories for multiple platforms.

Some of the principal duties and responsibilities include:

Produce content for multiple platforms, including TV, internet, mobile, etc.

Work with management to enterprise and develop stories on a daily basis.

Demonstrate compelling storytelling using dynamic live shots and stand-ups, creative graphics, and use of digital and social media platforms.

Organize material, determine angle or emphasis, and write story according to prescribed editorial style and format standards.

Gather and verify factual information regarding stories through interview, observation and research.

Specialized Knowledge/Skills/Abilities:

Specialized Knowledge/Skills/Abilities: Knowledge of broadcast quality camera equipment.

Conflict management.

Detail oriented.

Demonstrate editorial judgment using knowledge of journalism ethics and libel laws.

Strong on-air reporting, writing, and technical skills.

Operation of camera, camera equipment, computer and editing machine, and transport of equipment weighing up to 60 lbs.

High stress environment with deadline pressures.

Travel will be required on a regular basis; work may be performed in extreme weather

EXPERIENCE REQUIRED:

Bachelors degree in Journalism required (equivalent years of experience may substitute for education), 3+ years experience as a multi-platform journalist.

Apply: https://broadcastcareers-nexstar.icims.com

TELEPHONE: no calls please

EOE/Minorities/Females/Veterans/Disabled.