News Producer

Nexstar Media Group’s Northeast Operations Center and WWLP-22News, an NBC affiliate, seeks a qualified individual to join our operations team as a full-time Master Control Operator. Candidate will be responsible for monitoring the quality and accuracy of the on-air product, ensuring the transmission meets government regulations, troubleshooting equipment malfunctions, and preparing programming for playout. Candidate must also be detail oriented, have thorough knowledge of PCs, videotape R/PB equipment and related broadcast software.

Principal Duties & Responsibilities: