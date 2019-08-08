CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – WWLP-22News, an NBC affiliate, currently has a News Producer position available. The producer delivers and contributes accurate, visual, news content across all media platforms.
Principal Duties & Responsibilities:
- Responsible for evaluating stories; organizing them into a cohesive sequence within a newscast or digital content for the web.
- Oversees writing, production, and timing of broadcast or on-line publication.
- Manage newsroom, contribute to the editorial process and make solid decisions in breaking news situations.
- Monitor postproduction processes to ensure accurate completion of details.
- Execute strategies that engage and grow audiences across all digital devices.
- Write, produce and edit material that appeals to target audiences.
- Research production topics using the internet, video archives, and other information sources.
Specialized Knowledge/Skills/Abilities:
- Must be able to interact well with video journalists, anchors, videographers, news managers, production and engineering staff.
- Detail-oriented; proficient in non-linear editing.
- Excellent verbal, written, grammar and analytical skills.
- Strong news judgment, journalistic integrity, and understanding of viewer needs and expectations.
- Knowledge of media production, communication, and dissemination techniques and methods, including alternative ways to inform and entertain via written, oral, and visual media.
- Proficient in non-linear editing.
- Utilize state-of-the-art television technology; MS Outlook, E-mail.
Experience Required:
Bachelors Degree in Communications, TV/film or equivalent experience may substitute, 5+ years experience in television or radio broadcast/production.
APPLY: https://broadcastcareers-nexstar.icims.com
TELEPHONE: no calls please
EOE/Minorities/Females/Veterans/Disabled.