News Producer

WWLP-22News

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – WWLP-22News, an NBC affiliate, currently has a News Producer position available. The producer delivers and contributes accurate, visual, news content across all media platforms.

Principal Duties & Responsibilities:

  • Responsible for evaluating stories; organizing them into a cohesive sequence within a newscast or digital content for the web.
  • Oversees writing, production, and timing of broadcast or on-line publication. 
  • Manage newsroom, contribute to the editorial process and make solid decisions in breaking news situations.
  • Monitor postproduction processes to ensure accurate completion of details.
  • Execute strategies that engage and grow audiences across all digital devices.
  • Write, produce and edit material that appeals to target audiences. 
  • Research production topics using the internet, video archives, and other information sources.

Specialized Knowledge/Skills/Abilities:

  • Must be able to interact well with video journalists, anchors, videographers, news managers, production and engineering staff.
  • Detail-oriented; proficient in non-linear editing.
  • Excellent verbal, written, grammar and analytical skills. 
  • Strong news judgment, journalistic integrity, and understanding of viewer needs and expectations. 
  • Knowledge of media production, communication, and dissemination techniques and methods, including alternative ways to inform and entertain via written, oral, and visual media. 
  • Proficient in non-linear editing.
  • Utilize state-of-the-art television technology; MS Outlook, E-mail.

Experience Required:

Bachelors Degree in Communications, TV/film or equivalent experience may substitute, 5+ years experience in television or radio broadcast/production.

APPLY: https://broadcastcareers-nexstar.icims.com

TELEPHONE: no calls please

EOE/Minorities/Females/Veterans/Disabled.

 

