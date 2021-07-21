Paid Intern

Work for us
Posted: / Updated:

Apply Now

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Internships are available for qualified students studying broadcast journalism, video production, and other communication degrees. Several departments may choose to accept interns, including but not necessarily limited to: News, Creative Services, Production, and Community Development.

Internship Details:

  • Paid Position through Mass Broadcasters Association
  • Will be well supervised and participate in a meaningful learning experience
  • Upon completion of the internship, the student will be evaluated through a written review by the internship supervisor

Requirements & Skills:

  • Must be senior in their last year of concentrated study
  • Be of advanced skill level due to complexity of projects
  • Expected to work two eight hour shifts per week
  • A collaborative worker with a willingness to learn
  • Previous internship experience a plus

APPLY: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/nexstar/job/MA-Chicopee/Intern_REQ-11044

EOE/Minorities/Females/Veterans/Disabled.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Donate Today