Paid Intern

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Internships are available for qualified students studying broadcast journalism, video production, and other communication degrees. Several departments may choose to accept interns, including but not necessarily limited to: News, Creative Services, Production, and Community Development.
Internship Details:
- Paid Position through Mass Broadcasters Association
- Will be well supervised and participate in a meaningful learning experience
- Upon completion of the internship, the student will be evaluated through a written review by the internship supervisor
Requirements & Skills:
- Must be senior in their last year of concentrated study
- Be of advanced skill level due to complexity of projects
- Expected to work two eight hour shifts per week
- A collaborative worker with a willingness to learn
- Previous internship experience a plus
APPLY: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/nexstar/job/MA-Chicopee/Intern_REQ-11044
EOE/Minorities/Females/Veterans/Disabled.