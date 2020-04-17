Part Time Television News Photographer

WWLP-22News, (NBC), has a part-time opening for a photographer/editor/live truck operator. The Photographer combines artistic talent, technical expertise, and composition skills to produce images that will provide a visual story on a given topic as assigned.
The duties and responsibilities include:
- Shoots and edits news video stories, including daily news, special news, features, sports and live events.
- Takes direction from, and interacts with the assignment desk, producers, reporters, anchors and production control room personnel.
- Maintains and operates camera equipment, live trucks, as well as company vehicle safely and efficiently.
Specialized knowledge/skills/abilities:
- Maintains positive work environment through active team participation and cooperation with co-workers in all departments.
- Responds positively to feedback.
- Ability to edit raw video to newscast form in a manner to complete the story for the viewer.
- Proficient in social networking sites. Ex: Twitter, Facebook.
- Must be detail-oriented.
- Must present professional image as a representation of the station at all times.
- Must be able to operate computer and editing machine.
High stress environment with deadline pressures. Travel will be required on a regular basis. Position requires the transport of equipment weighing up to 60 lbs. Position often requires work in extreme outdoor temperatures.
APPLY: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/nexstar Req 4025