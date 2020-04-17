Closings and Delays
Part Time Television News Photographer

Work for us
Posted: / Updated:

WWLP-22News, (NBC), has a part-time opening for a photographer/editor/live truck operator. The Photographer combines artistic talent, technical expertise, and composition skills to produce images that will provide a visual story on a given topic as assigned.

The duties and responsibilities include:

  • Shoots and edits news video stories, including daily news, special news, features, sports and live events.
  • Takes direction from, and interacts with the assignment desk, producers, reporters, anchors and production control room personnel.
  • Maintains and operates camera equipment, live trucks, as well as company vehicle safely and efficiently.

Specialized knowledge/skills/abilities:

  • Maintains positive work environment through active team participation and cooperation with co-workers in all departments.
  • Responds positively to feedback.
  • Ability to edit raw video to newscast form in a manner to complete the story for the viewer.
  • Proficient in social networking sites. Ex: Twitter, Facebook.
  • Must be detail-oriented.
  • Must present professional image as a representation of the station at all times.
  • Must be able to operate computer and editing machine.

High stress environment with deadline pressures.  Travel will be required on a regular basis. Position requires the transport of equipment weighing up to 60 lbs. Position often requires work in extreme outdoor temperatures.

                      APPLY: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/nexstar Req 4025

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

