Part Time Television News Photographer

WWLP-22News, (NBC), has a part-time opening for a photographer/editor/live truck operator. The Photographer combines artistic talent, technical expertise, and composition skills to produce images that will provide a visual story on a given topic as assigned.

The duties and responsibilities include:

Shoots and edits news video stories, including daily news, special news, features, sports and live events.

Takes direction from, and interacts with the assignment desk, producers, reporters, anchors and production control room personnel.

Maintains and operates camera equipment, live trucks, as well as company vehicle safely and efficiently.

Specialized knowledge/skills/abilities:

Maintains positive work environment through active team participation and cooperation with co-workers in all departments.

Responds positively to feedback.

Ability to edit raw video to newscast form in a manner to complete the story for the viewer.

Proficient in social networking sites. Ex: Twitter, Facebook.

Must be detail-oriented.

Must present professional image as a representation of the station at all times.

Must be able to operate computer and editing machine.

High stress environment with deadline pressures. Travel will be required on a regular basis. Position requires the transport of equipment weighing up to 60 lbs. Position often requires work in extreme outdoor temperatures.

APPLY: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/nexstar Req 4025