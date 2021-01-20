Producer – Mass Appeal

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Full-time producer position available for a weekday morning, live, lifestyle program. The ideal candidate will creatively bring to air energetic live shows with a strong local focus featuring family life, fashion, health, beauty, community events, and entertainment news, tapping into the unique talents of the hosts. The ability to work well under deadlines is a must. The producer must also be able to utilize the internet and social media to advance the reach of the program. This is a weekday position, but some weekend hours are possible. Flexibility is a must.

EXPERIENCE REQUIRED:

Excellent writing, booking, producing, production, and communication skills required. Experience with video editing, online posting, video chat systems such as Skype or Teams, and social media is required. Knowledge of iNews is a plus. Candidates with prior television producing experience only please.

Apply: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/nexstar/job/MA-Chicopee/Mass-Appeal-Producer_REQ-7585

EEO Statement: Equal Opportunity Employer Minorities/Women/Veterans/Disabled