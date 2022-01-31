WWLP-22News, an NBC affiliate, currently has a full-time Production Assistant position available. Responsibilities include but are not limited to: studio maintenance – including the set-up, lighting and striking of various sets – operating studio cameras, various graphic and mapping systems, audio board and video playback systems, tuning-in live shots, editing for news, and posting web content. Availability to work various shifts is a must.

EXPERIENCE REQUIRED:

Background in broadcast studio production or a communications degree required. Must be able to produce quality, accurate work in a fast-paced environment. Must work well with others and have excellent communication skills.

Apply: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/nexstar/job/MA-Chicopee/Production-Assistant-Camera-Web-FT_REQ-15383

EEO Statement: Equal Opportunity Employer Minorities/Women/Veterans/Disabled