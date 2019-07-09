Promotion Producer

WWLP-22News and The CW Springfield has an opening for a full-time creative services producer/editor. Applicant must be a highly creative person able to write, produce, shoot and edit quality spots and projects, post on social media as needed, and assist at station promotional/public service events. Candidate must be a highly motivated self-starter capable of managing assignments independently, yet able to be a team player. The ability to edit on a non-linear platform is a must. Shift: 2:30pm – 11pm.

EXPERIENCE REQUIRED:

A college degree in communications, journalism or marketing is preferred. TV Production/Editing experience required.

APPLY: https://broadcastcareers-nexstar.icims.com

TELEPHONE: no calls, please

EOE/Minorities/Females/Veterans/Disabled.